Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,143 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

