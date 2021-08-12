Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,624 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $206.69. 6,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

