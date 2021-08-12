Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.97. 152,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,926. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

