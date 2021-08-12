Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 284,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

