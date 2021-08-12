Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.79. 1,015,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

