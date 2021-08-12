Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $321.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

