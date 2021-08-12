Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

