Monarch Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.99 on Thursday, hitting $2,767.78. 39,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,605.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

