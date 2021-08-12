Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 65.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.89. The company had a trading volume of 150,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,638. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $132.77 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

