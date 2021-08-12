Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.24.

Walmart stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,085. The company has a market capitalization of $417.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.