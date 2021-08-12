Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 267,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

