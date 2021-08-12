Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $554.51

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $554.51 or 0.01236752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $39,443.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00374885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,522 coins and its circulating supply is 8,407 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

