Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $6.88 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $33,069.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00580478 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

