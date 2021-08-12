Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $188,380.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.