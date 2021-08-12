Monetha (MTH) Price Up 25.5% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $677,263.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.