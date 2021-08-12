Moneywise Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.31. 16,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

