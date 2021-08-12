Moneywise Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $273.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,513. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

