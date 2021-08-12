Moneywise Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

