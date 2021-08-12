Moneywise Inc. Sells 6,131 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after buying an additional 352,355 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,182. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

