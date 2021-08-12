Moneywise Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $244.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,595. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

