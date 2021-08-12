Monolith (TKN) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $616.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

