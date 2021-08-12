Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.55.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.50. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,982 shares of company stock worth $2,692,495. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,040,000 after acquiring an additional 165,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

