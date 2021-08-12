Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,540 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

