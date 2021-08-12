Morgan Stanley Acquires 361,849 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 281.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Relay Therapeutics worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after acquiring an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $32.71 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

