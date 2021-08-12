Morgan Stanley Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €15.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,351. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

