Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 712.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 722,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 202,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

