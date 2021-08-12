Morgan Stanley Buys 117,101 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Mattel worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.