Morgan Stanley Buys 832,030 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Steelcase worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 61.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 463,451 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

