Morgan Stanley Cuts Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $36.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

OLK stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,268,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

