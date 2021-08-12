Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,738,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Synaptics worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of SYNA opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.91. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

