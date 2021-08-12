Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 191.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 363,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 589,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

