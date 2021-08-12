Morgan Stanley Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of LGI Homes worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGIH stock opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

