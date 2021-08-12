Morgan Stanley Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $187.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

