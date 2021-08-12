Morgan Stanley Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,177 shares of company stock worth $4,137,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.