Morgan Stanley Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of LivePerson worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

