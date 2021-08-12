Morgan Stanley Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Floor & Decor worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after buying an additional 141,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,119 shares of company stock worth $12,365,054. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.