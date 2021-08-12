Morgan Stanley Has $17.24 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.83% of HomeStreet worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

HMST stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $860.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

