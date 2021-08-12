Morgan Stanley Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 487.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.68% of Sutro Biopharma worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after buying an additional 355,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STRO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

