Morgan Stanley Has $17.68 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Hudbay Minerals worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

