Morgan Stanley Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.26% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

