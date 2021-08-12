Morgan Stanley Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

