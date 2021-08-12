Morgan Stanley Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 507.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of ChemoCentryx worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

