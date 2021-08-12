Morgan Stanley Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,865,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

