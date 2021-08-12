Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,769,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

