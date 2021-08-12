Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 179.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Colfax worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.