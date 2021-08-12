Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 304,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after buying an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

