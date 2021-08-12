Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $272,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after buying an additional 520,305 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

