Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of AeroVironment worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.