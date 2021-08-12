Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Toro worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $986,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 53.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

