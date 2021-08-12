Morgan Stanley Makes New $17.10 Million Investment in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,433,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,097,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.90% of Oblong at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oblong by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBLG stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.12. Oblong Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oblong Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

